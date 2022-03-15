Britain to drop last Covid-19 travel measures from March 18

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Britain will ditch the need for incoming travellers to fill in a passenger locator form, removing the last remaining Covid-19 travel measures from Friday (March 18), transport minister Grant Shapps said on Monday.

"All remaining Covid travel measures, including the Passenger Locator Form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am (12pm Singapore time) on 18 March," Shapps said in a tweet.

"These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter."

Meanwhile London’s Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways are dropping mask requirements as the country announces the scrapping of remaining Covid-19 travel curbs despite a new flareup in cases.

Masks will no longer be needed in Heathrow terminals, rail stations or office buildings from Wednesday (March 16), the airport said in a statement.

IAG SA-owned British Airways and Virgin will also drop face-covering requirements on flights to destinations where their use is no longer mandated.

The changes to mask requirements for aviation come after most pandemic-related rules were lifted in England last month as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to get the country to learn to live with the coronavirus.

Case counts have risen in recent days, though hospitalisations and deaths are far below previous levels.