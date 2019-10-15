Britain to complete next year plan on reaching net zero transport emissions

LONDON (REUTERS) - The British government said on Tuesday (Oct 15) it would complete a plan next year to achieve net zero emissions from all forms of transport.

Britain is the first Group of Seven country to commit to a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050.

"From driving our cars, to catching a train or taking a flight abroad, it is crucial that we ensure transport is as environmentally friendly as possible," said Transport Secretary Grant Schapps.

Due to be complete next year, the plan will set out in detail what government, business and society must do to deliver the significant emissions reductions needed from all forms of transport.

It will also consider how technology and innovation can encourage major changes to the way people and goods move across the country, the government said.