News analysis

Britain tentatively raises spectre of Covid-19 vaccine passports, but provides no details

Global Affairs Correspondent
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to test the use of vaccine documents on an experimental basis.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    24 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that his government will allow most retail outlets to reopen from April 12, alongside gyms and personal care businesses such as hair salons and barber shops.

But although Mr Johnson expressed satisfaction with the sharp fall in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations, he stopped short of providing details about what is rapidly becoming one of the most controversial topics on his country's long road out of the pandemic: when would the Brits be allowed to travel abroad, and whether they would be required to possess 'vaccination passports' to access services both at home and abroad.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 