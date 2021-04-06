Britain tentatively raises spectre of Covid-19 vaccine passports, but provides no details

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that his government will allow most retail outlets to reopen from April 12, alongside gyms and personal care businesses such as hair salons and barber shops.

But although Mr Johnson expressed satisfaction with the sharp fall in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations, he stopped short of providing details about what is rapidly becoming one of the most controversial topics on his country's long road out of the pandemic: when would the Brits be allowed to travel abroad, and whether they would be required to possess 'vaccination passports' to access services both at home and abroad.