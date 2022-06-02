Britain tells airlines to stop selling flights they can't deliver

LONDON • Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after a spate of cancellations caused widespread disruption for holidaymakers.

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports are facing a particularly difficult week as a school half-term holiday combines with a long public holiday weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

Airports faced similar queues over the Easter vacation earlier this year and Mr Shapps said that while some steps had been taken, there had not been the progress that was needed.

"We need to make sure there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed over the last few days.

"Despite government warnings, operators seriously oversold flights and holidays relative to their capacity to deliver," Mr Shapps said, adding he would meet industry officials to discuss the issues.

"This must not happen again and all efforts should be directed at there being no repeat of this over the summer," he said.

Airlines had hoped for a bumper summer after two years of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But they have struggled to recruit staff after the pandemic, and complained it is taking longer to recruit employees and vet them for security clearance.

Mr Shapps said the government had helped the industry by changing the law to speed up recruitment, adding that the "government has done its part".

REUTERS