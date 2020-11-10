For Subscribers
Britain struggling to establish close links with US President-elect Joe Biden
Its government has to work hard to dispel perceptions in the US media that London is less than happy about Mr Biden's victory.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the first European leaders to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory.
"The US is our important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," the British leader said.