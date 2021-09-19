Britain simplifies rules for travel to England in boost to tourism sector

LONDON • Britain has simplified rules for international travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive Covid-19 tests on arrival from low-risk countries.

Under the new proposals, destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk, instead of red, amber and green. Singapore is listed as one of the low-risk countries.

Eight countries, including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives, will be removed from the high-risk red band, which requires passengers to quarantine in a hotel, from Wednesday.

From Oct 4, vaccinated passengers arriving from low-risk countries will be permitted to take a cheaper lateral flow test, rather than the privately administered PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory tests now required. PCR tests for a family now can cost hundreds of pounds.

"Today's changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement on Friday.

The British government sets policy for England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own rules.

But Scotland followed suit with parallel changes scrapping the amber list. However, Edinburgh retained the requirement for pre-departure and day-two PCR tests, "due to significant concerns at the impact on public health".

Wales and Northern Ireland have followed previous changes to travel rules announced by the British government in London.

The Welsh government said it would carefully consider the announcement by London, but also voiced concern at the changes to the testing regime.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced months of pressure to ease the restrictions.

Airlines and travel companies blamed the testing and complicated rules for the slowness of a recovery in air travel over the summer and warned that far-reaching changes were needed or more job losses would follow the 100,000 already lost.

The industry, already on its knees after 18 months of restrictions, is facing a cliff edge as a government furlough scheme ends later this month with winter approaching, when fewer people travel and businesses tend to make a loss.

Unvaccinated travellers returning from low-risk countries will be required to take a pre-departure test, plus PCR tests on day two and day eight, and to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival, said the government.

England will also expand the list of countries from which it recognises vaccinations, after the success of a pilot with the United States and Europe. Another 17 countries and territories will be added to the list, including Japan and Singapore.

Data shows that Britain's travel recovery is lagging.

British flights were down 39 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels for the two weeks to early Sept 6, while those in France, Spain and Italy were down between 24 per cent and 28 per cent, according to Eurocontrol.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE