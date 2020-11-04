Britain set to boost Covid-19 testing as Johnson defends lockdown plan

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is "no alternative" to imposing a coronavirus lockdown to stop the health service from being overwhelmed, as he revealed plans for whole cities to be tested to root out asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Mass checks will be trialled in Liverpool from Friday with everyone in the city to be offered repeat testing - even if they do not have symptoms. If the programme is successful, millions of test kits will be distributed in other places in the coming weeks, the government said.

"This kind of mass testing has the potential to be a powerful new weapon in our fight against Covid-19," Mr Johnson said in a statement.

On Monday, the British premier told the House of Commons that rapid test kits could be used in schools and elsewhere to allow the economy to keep moving before the much-anticipated roll-out of a vaccine next year.

The push for mass testing comes as a resurgence in the pandemic threatens to overwhelm the country's healthcare system. Mr Johnson responded over the weekend by ordering a four-week partial lockdown in England, with pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops to close from tomorrow.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Johnson rejected criticism that he had been too slow to act, telling lawmakers he had done his "level best" to avoid national restrictions and that the number of deaths could be twice as high as the first wave in the spring without urgent action.

"Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level," he said. If the health service is allowed to be overwhelmed, "doctors and nurses could be forced to choose which patients to treat, who would live and who would die", he told lawmakers.

But he faced anger from some of his own Conservative Party colleagues over the plan, which will be subject to a vote today.

Veteran MP Charles Walker warned that Britain is drifting "further into an authoritarian coercive state" under the measures.

"The people of this country will never, ever forgive the political class for criminalising parents seeing children and children seeing parents," he told Mr Johnson.

Ministers have been working to defuse tensions among Tory lawmakers ahead of the vote, and Mr Johnson spoke with his party's MPs over the weekend. The premier sought to address some of their concerns on Monday, saying the measures will be strictly time-limited to Dec 2, when Parliament will vote on the way forward.

The new lockdown is likely to be approved in the House of Commons after Labour and other opposition parties said they would vote for the plan. But Labour leader Keir Starmer said "the human cost will be higher" because Mr Johnson ignored the advice of his own scientists to impose a short lockdown in September.

Senior Tory MP Graham Brady called for a "full impact assessment" of the cost of the lockdown, including the toll on people's mental health, before the vote. Former minister Mike Penning confirmed in a telephone interview he will vote against the government.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled additional financial support for businesses and workers to add to the month-long extension of the government's flagship furlough programme that was announced last Saturday.

During this month, the state will double support for self-employed workers to 80 per cent of their usual trading profits, in line with furlough payments.

The Treasury also extended the deadline for businesses to apply for state-backed loans until the end of January. It said those that already have such loans will be able to top them up.

