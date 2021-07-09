Britain scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated residents

LONDON • Fully vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said yesterday.

The rule change will be a huge boost to airlines and the travel industry, brought to their knees by 15 months of restrictions. In Britain, 65 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated.

From July 19, UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine roll-out will no longer have to self isolate when they return to England," Mr Shapps said.

Under previous rules, those returning to Britain from its top destinations - Spain, France, the United States and Italy - all had to self-isolate for up to 10 days.

"This move means Europe is turning green for people who are fully vaccinated," said easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren. "Now millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer."

The rule change only applies to medium-risk countries on England's amber list. For countries on the UK's high-risk red list, fully vaccinated Britons will still be required to quarantine in a hotel.

Mr Shapps said Britons returning from amber list destinations would still have take a Covid-19 test before they arrive home and a second test on or before day two.

Travellers aged below 18 will not have to isolate but must take tests.

Bookings for the peak July-August holiday season, when the industry makes most of its profit, are expected to soar.

Airlines and holiday companies like TUI and Jet2 have repeatedly called for an end to quarantine but it will remain in place for non-Britons for now, said Mr Shapps, disappointing the industry.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections in England have quadrupled in a month, a large prevalence study shows. Research led by Imperial College London shows cases were estimated to be doubling every six days as a new wave fuelled by the Delta variant picks up pace.

The study, one of Britain's largest with 47,000 people returning tests from June 24 to July 5, found national prevalence was 0.59 per cent, or 1 in 170 people, against 0.15 per cent in the last round between May and June.

"It's very difficult to make an argument, based on the type of data we get, that it's a good thing to open early," said Imperial College London's professor of infectious disease dynamics Steven Riley.

Covid-19 infection rates were three times lower in people under 65 who had received two vaccine doses compared with those who were unvaccinated, showing the importance of the inoculation roll-out in reducing case numbers.

REUTERS