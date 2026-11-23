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KYIV, Nov 23 - Britain's defence minister said on Monday that restrictions on the use of SpaceX's satellite communications by Ukraine's military have caused concern among European governments and damaged trust in the company's services.

"This has been a topic of conversation among defense ministers right across Europe: it has really dented confidence and trust," Wes Streeting said during a visit to Kyiv.

Ukraine said earlier this month that its military units have recorded significant disruptions to the Starshield military communication system provided by SpaceX, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government was in talks with the US government and SpaceX to determine the cause and return the service to normal.

It followed a similar disruption to Ukraine's use of Starshield and its civilian counterpart Starlink in October in the midst of tensions between Kyiv and Washington over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, which US President Donald Trump blamed for raising global diesel prices.

Streeting, who met with other ministers from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels last week before travelling to Kyiv, said he wanted to get to the bottom of what had happened to SpaceX's services.

"We do need and we are owed a clear explanation about those service interruptions: why and how they happened and why customers should be confident that they will get the service that they pay for," he told a group of journalists in Kyiv.

Reuters reported in September that Britain had spent nearly $40 million on Starshield and Starlink, deepening its reliance on Elon Musk's company for military communications. Britain was the first country outside the US to publicly acknowledge adopting Starshield.

Last week, Britain announced it would provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 additional short-range air defence missiles and launchers to help defend against Russian air attacks this winter, drawn from a £500 million pledge for Ukraine unveiled in last month's UK budget.

Streeting said that, during his visit, Zelenskiy had given him a list of requests for additional British support that he would take to Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Additionally, Zelenskiy had asked him to lobby international partners for additional support, particularly for air defence, Streeting said, as an explosion echoed through the streets of Kyiv outside.

Streeting expressed hope that Trump — who greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin as "my friend" during a summit in China last week — would leverage his relationship with the Russian leader to reach a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"What we can't allow is the 21st-century appeasement of Putin," he said. "We will all be weaker and we will all be more vulnerable if Putin prevails in Ukraine." REUTERS