Britain says retailers can reopen on June 15 with coronavirus guidelines in place

A shopper walks past social distancing signs at Borough Market in London, on June 5, 2020.
A shopper walks past social distancing signs at Borough Market in London, on June 5, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
33 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Retailers will be allowed to reopen on June 15, subject to social distancing guidelines, British business minister Alok Sharma said on Tuesday (June 9).

Britain has already begun slowly opening for business after shuttering large swathes of the economy and ordering citizens to stay at home on March 23 to limit the spread of Covid-19 as the disease threatened to overwhelm the health system.

The announcement, which will only apply in England because Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own policy on lockdown restrictions, had previously been announced, subject to sufficient progress against the coronavirus being made.

"This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life," Sharma told reporters.

 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content