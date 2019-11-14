Britain says it will not name EU commissioner ahead of election

BRUSSELS (DPA) - The British government has informed the European Union that it does not plan to nominate an EU commissioner ahead of a general election next month, hampering Ms Ursula von der Leyen's efforts to take up the role on Dec 1.

"We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period," a British official said on Thursday (Nov 14). The letter was sent the previous night.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a general election for Dec 12, after Parliament refused to rush through a Brexit divorce deal he had secured with the EU.

In recent weeks, Ms Von der Leyen wrote twice to Mr Johnson asking him to nominate a British official for her commission line-up.

The veteran German politician has already had to delay her planned Nov 1 start date due to delays in getting approval for her team of commissioners, which should consist of one top official from each EU member state.

Britain had initially refused to nominate a commissioner because it was supposed to have left the EU by Nov 1. However, Mr Johnson had committed to naming someone, as part of conditions to secure a three-month Brexit extension.

The commission confirmed on Thursday that it had received Britain's response.

EU officials have been looking into the legal options available for the commission to start next month with 27 top officials, including Ms Von der Leyen, rather than the full 28.

Meanwhile on Thursday, three recently nominated commissioner-designates - from France, Hungary and Romania - were undergoing hearings in the European Parliament, after their countries' previous nominees were rejected.