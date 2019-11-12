Britain says it is concerned by escalation of violence in Hong Kong

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday (Nov 11) it was concerned about the escalation of violence between protesters and police in Hong Kong and urged both sides to find a way forward.

Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest in the former British territory.

"Today's events are deeply disturbing. We are seriously concerned by the ongoing violence, and the escalation between protesters and police," a spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Protesters should avoid violence, and the police must not respond disproportionately. All sides need to find a way forward through dialogue."