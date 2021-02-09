Britain says booster jab, yearly vaccinations likely

LONDON • A Covid-19 booster in autumn and then annual vaccinations are very probable, Britain's Vaccine Deployment Minister said on Sunday, as countries race to administer injections in the face of new variants.

So far, Britain has given first shots to more than 12 million people, putting it ahead of almost every other country in the world on immunisations.

Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is responsible for the vaccine roll-out, said 979 doses per minute were given to patients between 11am and noon in the busiest period last Saturday.

Speaking to Sky News, he said he is "confident" the government would meet its target to offer vaccines to the 15 million most vulnerable people by next Monday, and to have provided doses to everyone over the age of 50 by May.

Mr Zahawi predicted annual vaccination drives similar to the programme for influenza each year.

Work is already under way to develop a shot that will offer better protection against the South Africa variant of the virus, after a study suggested that the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against it.

The World Health Organisation has praised Britain's controversial decision to hold back the second doses of vaccines by as much as 12 weeks to give more people some protection with a first shot.

The success of the country's vaccine roll-out, however, is spurring debate on how soon the government can ease broader lockdown restrictions, amid plans to reopen schools next month.

As some nations consider a vaccine passport to enable easing of travel measures, Mr Zahawi said Britain would not introduce such a system, but people could seek proof from their doctor if needed.

Britain reported on Sunday a further 15,845 cases and 373 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG