Britain’s Tory rivals Johnson, Sunak hold ‘secret summit’ as Mordaunt urges unity

LONDON – Mr Boris Johnson and Mr Rishi Sunak, contenders to be the next British prime minister, held face-to-face talks late into the night on Saturday.

The feuding political heavyweights are battling behind the scenes to lead their fractured ruling party.

Hours later on Sunday, Mr Sunak said he’ll stand in the contest to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Mr Sunak said in a tweet on Sunday.

Sunak already has the support of over 100 Members of Parliament, giving him a certain spot in the race.

He looks set to contest Mr Johnson, who’s yet to announce his candidacy but whose campaign team claims he also has more then 100 supporters.

On Saturday, the two spoke as some Tory MPs called on them to put aside their differences and thrash out a deal that would see one of them take over as premier and the other serve in a senior Cabinet position, the sources said, declining to be identified because the matter is private.

The meeting represents yet another twist in what has been a chaotic year in British politics. The chances of a deal were previously considered almost impossible due to the personal fallout between the two men, the sources said.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak became bitter personal enemies in summer when Mr Sunak resigned as finance minister of Mr Johnson’s administration, a move that helped trigger his downfall.

The former premier is currently trailing behind Mr Sunak, with far fewer public endorsements from MPs, though his campaign team claimed he has more than 100 privately backing him.

Amid increasing acrimony within the splintered Tories, Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt – the only other candidate to formally throw her hat in the ring - insisted she is the MP able to bring the party together.

“I think I’m best placed to unite our party,” the 49-year-old told the BBC, adding she was “the halfway house” between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss in the last leadership contest which only concluded seven weeks ago.

At that time, Ms Mordaunt narrowly missed out on making the run-off, falling short by eight MPs’ votes.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are said to be intensely lobbying Conservative colleagues ahead of a Monday deadline to secure the 100 nominations required to face a vote by Tory MPs.

Mr Sunak has raced ahead, with the 42-year-old crossing that threshold on Friday and currently boasting the public backing of 129 Tory lawmakers, according to a BBC tally.

That compares to Mr Johnson’s 53 and 23 for Ms Mordaunt, though the ex-leader’s allies insist he has already amassed the 100 nominations.

“We’ve got the numbers,” Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated on Sunday, telling Sky News the ex-premier was “keen to see what the parliamentary party thinks”.

Ms Liz Truss’s exit after just 45 days as prime minister on Thursday triggered a speedy leadership race, one that could theoretically see Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak square off. The potential of a contest has alarmed some of the party’s grandees.

In comments that largely echoed those of former Telegraph editor Charles Moore, ex-deputy party chairman Michael Ashcroft tweeted that Mr Johnson should sit out the contest and back Mr Sunak.

In brokering a potential agreement, Mr Sunak could point to his support among MPs as evidence that he is most likely to be able to command a majority in Parliament and unite the deeply divided party.

But Mr Johnson may overlook this since he is still popular with grassroots members, who are set to get a final say in the race.

It is possible both men could offer top government positions to get the other’s endorsements – though their disagreements over economic policy just months ago cast doubt over whether they would want to work together again.

A maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper, and there are a total of 357 MPs in the party.

MPs have until 2pm on Monday to vote for their preferred candidate. The list will be whittled down to two contenders the same day if there are three candidates who pass the required threshold.

Assuming two candidates are still in the race after Monday, if one does not pull out, grassroots members have until Friday morning to vote. AFP, BLOOMBERG