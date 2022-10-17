Britain’s new finance minister Hunt reverses Truss’s economic plan in dramatic U-turn

LONDON - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed nearly all of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget that had sparked market turmoil, and reined in a vast energy subsidy plan, saying the country needed to rebuild investor confidence.

Hunt, appointed on Friday to fix the public finances after Truss’s economic plan hammered the value of British assets, said the country needed to generate confidence and stability before it could seek to grow the economy.

He said changes to planned tax cuts would raise £32 billion (S$52 billion) every year. Government spending cuts will also be required to narrow a hole in public finances that the Sunday Times reported was as big as £72 billion.

“I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth,” he said in a televised clip. “But growth requires confidence and stability, and the United Kingdom will always pay its way.”

“There will be more difficult decisions to take on both tax and spending as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term,” Hunt said.

Sterling soared more than 2 per cent against the dollar and by 1.2 per cent versus the euro in late afternoon London trading, a few hours after Hunt’s announcement.

In response to Hunt’s plans, Truss said on Monday the government was charting a new course for growth, as she emphasised the need for stability.

“The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions,” Truss said on Twitter.

“We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom.”

Hunt later told parliament he was forming an Economic Advisory Council to provide him with “independent expert advice” as he tries to lead the economy out of a crisis in confidence among investors. The council’s members would be Rupert Harrison, who was a top aide to former finance minister George Osborne; Gertjan Vlieghe and Sushil Wadhwani, who both served on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee; and Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Together with earlier U-turns, Monday’s decisions reverse almost all of the £45 billion in tax cuts and giveaways Truss announced in September.

This leaves Truss, Britain’s fourth prime minister in six years, battling to survive in Downing Street less than six weeks after she came to power promising bold tax cuts and deregulation to reignite economic growth.

She has been forced to reverse course after markets reacted violently to her plan, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and forcing the Bank of England to intervene to protect pension funds.

The Bank stuck to its schedule of ending the support last Friday, adding to the pressure on Hunt over the weekend to find ways to reduce spending before the bond markets re-opened.