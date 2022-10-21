Britain’s Labour Party leads ruling Conservatives by record margin in voter poll

LONDON – The Labour Party led the ruling Conservatives by 39 points in a British poll on Friday, extending a series of recent multi-decade records for the opposition during Prime Minister Liz Truss’s chaotic tenure.

Some 53 per cent of Britons said they would vote Labour, compared to just 14 per cent who opted for the Tories, according to the poll by People Polling.

More than 1,200 adults were surveyed.

The country’s traditional third party, the Liberal Democrats, trailed the Conservatives by just three percentage points.

The margin is even greater than the 36-point lead enjoyed by Labour in two recent polls by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, described by that pollster as the biggest enjoyed by any British party in a quarter of a century.

If replicated at a general election, the poll points to an electoral wipe-out for the Conservatives – just three years after Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, led them to an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.

Britain’s next general election is due by January 2025.

The stark data for the Tories reflects the damage wrought on her party by Truss.

On Thursday, she announced she was stepping down after just 44 days in office.

During her short tenure, she crashed the pound and the bond market with a massive package of tax cuts, many of which she was then forced to reverse. BLOOMBERG