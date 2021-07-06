Britain reports highest number of new Covid-19 cases since Jan 29

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain reported the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since Jan 29 on Tuesday (July 6), and the greatest number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test since April 23.

Tuesday's figures showed that there were 28,773 new cases, up from 27,334 on Monday, and 37 deaths.

As of the end of Monday, 86.2 per cent of British adults had received one dose of a vaccination against Covid-19 and 64.3 per cent had received two doses.

People who have been fully vaccinated and children will from Aug 16 no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic Covid-19 restrictions in England on July 19, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the more infectious Delta variant.

Javid said the success of the vaccine programme meant it was possible to go further in easing self-isolation rules for those who have received both shots.

"We can't live in a world where the only thing that we are thinking about is Covid-19 - and not about all the other health problems, our economic problems, our education challenges," Javid told Sky News. "We have to make use of a vaccine that is thankfully working."

Critics say Johnson and Javid have abandoned a pledge to take a cautious approach to lifting restrictions.

Javid said that by the time restrictions are lifted on July 19, there could be 50,000 Covid-19 cases a day - double current rates - and that cases "could go as high as 100,000".