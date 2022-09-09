Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, succeeds as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the Queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

Her family had rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, after doctors expressed concern about her health earlier in the day. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

She came to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

