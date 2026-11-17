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Britain’s 15.1% youth unemployment rate is unusually high relative to a rate of less than 4% for older workers.

LONDON – Britain needs a “complete system reset” of welfare and job support for young people to bring down high rates of joblessness, but upfront costs mean the project will take a decade to deliver clear savings, according to a government report released on Nov 17.

Alan Milburn, a former minister from Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Labour Party, is proposing a separate benefits system for Britons aged under 25 with lower cash payments and more mandatory work placements for the long-term unemployed.

The government has supported the review and Burnham has spoken of the need to act on its findings.

“A whole-system reset is needed,” Milburn said in the report. “These changes will not be easy to make. Nor will they be pain-free,” he added.

Britain had 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 not in employment, education or training (NEET) in the second quarter of 2026 , accounting for one in eight of the age group. It had the second-highest share in Europe in 2025 .

The country’s 15.1% youth unemployment rate is also unusually high relative to a rate of less than 4% for older workers. Elsewhere in Europe, the youth jobless rate is typically just over double that of older age groups.

Although youth unemployment has been a problem in Britain for years, opposition politicians accuse Labour of making it worse through raising social security contributions, increasing the minimum wage and introducing employment laws that make it harder to sack new workers.

Growing numbers of young people claiming ill-health benefits are also one of the most discussed elements of Britain’s fast-rising welfare bill.

Milburn said he aimed to lower the NEET rate to 5% over a 10-year period through a mix of stronger employer incentives, better mental health support and a doubling of the number of young people studying for apprenticeships, which he said would get 440,000 young people into work.

About £500 million (S$850 million) of initial investment would be needed in the 2027/28 financial year, rising to an annual £5.8 billion by 2036/37 – which Milburn said would be offset by £3.6 billion in welfare savings and £2.4 billion of extra tax revenue and reductions in other benefit payments.

If successful, the project would lift British annual economic output by 0.4% by 2036, Milburn said – the equivalent of £12 billion a year – but the upfront costs will add to the near-term pressures on government spending in a budget review due in 2027 .

Shift from general assistance to employment support

Milburn said he wants the balance between youth benefits spending and measures to support young people into work or education to shift from 25-to-1 currently to 2-to-1.

Britain spends around £8 billion a year on its main disability and unemployment benefits for people aged 18 to 24, while spending on back-to-work measures has fallen to 0.1% of national income from 0.3% in 2010/11.

However, any cuts to welfare are likely to concern many Labour lawmakers, who largely thwarted attempts to tighten eligibility rules under Burnham’s predecessor Keir Starmer.

Milburn said that under his plan, welfare savings would be slated to begin in the 2029/30 tax year.

Under-25s receiving out-of-work benefits would no longer receive a supplement if they have poor health, unless they are very severely disabled.

Other disability benefits would also be paid at a lower rate for most young people.

Employers said the government needed to ensure it made economic sense to hire inexperienced workers – especially as Britain’s minimum wage is higher relative to average earnings than in almost all other rich economies.

“Too often they are arriving in the jobs market with little workplace experience, while the costs and risks of taking them on continue to rise,” said Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce.

Milburn said he wanted a reduction in social security payments for employers of workers aged 21 to 24, starting with the retail and hospitality sectors “when fiscal conditions allow”.

Employers should also receive a £3,000 bonus for hiring a young person who has been out of work for more than six months – even if they had not been claiming benefits – with extra supplements for small businesses and employers of NEETs who faced greater barriers to employment.

In total, these incentives would cost £1.1 billion a year, on top of £1.9 billion for work placements, £2.1 billion for apprenticeships and vocational programmes and £700 million on health spending. REUTERS