Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled a new-look Cabinet on Wednesday - the most diverse in British history. Mr Kwasi Kwarteng was named finance minister, Mr James Cleverly foreign secretary and Ms Suella Braverman home secretary.
Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled a new-look Cabinet on Wednesday - the most diverse in British history. Mr Kwasi Kwarteng was named finance minister, Mr James Cleverly foreign secretary and Ms Suella Braverman home secretary.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 08, 2022, with the headline PM Truss unveils new Cabinet. Subscribe