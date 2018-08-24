Britain outlines scenarios for 'unlikely' no-deal Brexit

LONDON • Britain outlined yesterday plans for managing the fallout in the "unlikely" scenario of Brexit talks collapsing, warning that businesses faced more Customs red tape and consumers risked higher card payment charges.

Brexit Minister Dominic Raab also said Britain would adopt a series of European Union rules in case of a no-deal to allow EU imports in, and he urged Brussels to do the same for British goods.

Mr Raab said Britain would continue to recognise batch testing and EU certifications for medicine to avoid disruption but said the government would in any case stockpile medicines for an extra six weeks on top of the existing period of three months.

However, Mr Raab insisted he was "still confident" of reaching an agreement with the EU ahead of Britain's planned departure on March 29 next year, and said the failure of talks was "unlikely".

"I remain confident a good deal is within our sights, and that remains our top, and overriding, priority," Mr Raab said during a speech in London as the government published the first of a series of "technical notices" to advise different sectors of the economy on how to handle negotiations collapsing.

"If the EU responds with the same level of ambition and pragmatism, we will strike a strong deal that benefits both sides. But we must be ready to consider the alternative," he said.

"In some cases, it means taking unilateral action to maintain as much continuity as possible in the short term, in the event of no deal - irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates."

In the scenarios outlined by the government, Britons were warned of possible "increased costs and slower processing times" for euro transactions and told that "the cost of card payments between the UK and the EU will likely increase".

Consumers may also have to pay more for online shopping while cross-border payments would no longer be covered by a "surcharging ban" under EU rules, the technical notices said.

Surcharges, which were banned by the EU in January, cost Britons £166 million (S$292 million) in 2015.

Another notice advised businesses that they could face additional Customs costs and should consider buying appropriate software or hiring a Customs broker.

The government, which has come under pressure from some Brexit hardliners to leave the EU without a negotiated agreement, said it would publish all its advice by the end of next month.

Mr Keir Starmer, the main opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman, said the advice "provided no answers to how ministers intended to mitigate the serious consequences of leaving the EU without an agreement".

Mr David Lammy, a pro-EU Labour MP, said the papers showed the government was "playing Russian roulette with our economy". Ms Frances O'Grady, head of the Trades Union Congress, said the reports confirmed that no-deal was not a credible option. "It would be devastating for working people," she said, adding: "The government cannot allow us to crash out."

London and Brussels hope to strike a deal by October, to allow its ratification by the European and British Parliaments before the United Kingdom leaves the bloc.

"Our overarching aim is to facilitate the smooth, continued functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams," said Mr Raab.

The Brexit Minister also said Britain and the EU had reached agreements on around 80 per cent of issues, but that the Irish border situation remained unresolved. Britain voted to leave the EU in a June 2016 referendum.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Highlights of British plans for disorderly Brexit

LONDON • Britain has published 25 so-called technical notices advising companies and people how to prepare for any disruption that might arise from a disorderly Brexit where there is no deal with the European Union.

Here are some highlights:

TRADE

The free circulation of goods between the UK and EU will cease if Britain leaves the EU with no deal.

Companies trading with Europe would face new paperwork to cover Customs and safety declarations.

Businesses would also have to apply the same Customs and excise rules to goods moving between Britain and the EU as they currently apply when trading with a country outside the EU.

Value-Added Tax may have to be paid upfront, potentially affecting cash flow.

TARIFFS

Britain would introduce new, baseline import tariffs and rules-of-origin requirements for trade with World Trade Organisation member countries. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, they would apply to EU countries too.

The tariffs could differ from those the EU applies to imports from outside the bloc.

Britain also intends to continue offering unilateral trade preferences to developing countries and would seek to replicate all the EU’s free trade deals with countries around the world to avoid disruption for exporters.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Britons will have to pay more to make card payments in the EU, and businesses on the continent could be cut off from investment banks in London if there is a no-deal Brexit.

In contingency planning for financial services, the government said it would take unilateral action on several fronts to minimise disruption.

REUTERS