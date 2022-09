Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, called Parliament the "living and breathing instrument of our democracy" and pledged to follow his late mother's example in maintaining its independence, in an address to both chambers on Monday. He arrived at Westminster Hall in London to a fanfare of trumpets - part of a series of ceremonies following Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's death last Thursday. Her coffin will lie at rest at Scotland's St Giles Cathedral before being flown to London on Tuesday.