Britain mulls an instant asset freeze on Russians facing sanctions

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Russian oligarchs in line to be sanctioned by Britain could have their assets frozen, even before the measures are formally introduced, under a plan tabled by British lawmakers.

The measure, proposed by former minister David Davis, may be voted on in the House of Commons on Monday (March 7). It reflects concern that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been too slow to hit oligarchs with wealth in London as a way to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Johnson has also been criticised for giving potential targets too much time to move their assets abroad before any restrictions are imposed.

The British government has already been reacting to pressure to tackle Russian money laundering in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and will fast-track legislation on Monday that requires foreign owners of British property to register their interests. It has also proposed new powers to more rapidly sanction those who have already been punished by British allies such as the European Union, the United States and Canada.

The Prime Minister's office would not immediately comment on whether it supports the Davis proposal.

Britain has lagged the US and EU in sanctioning individual Russians and has attributed the delay to having to build robust legal cases to avoid the restrictions being overturned in court. Britain has sanctioned 11 wealthy Russians - as well as Mr Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - since the invasion.

"We do these things carefully," British Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sky News on Sunday. "Nothing would be a greater PR coup for Putin than if we put sanctions on someone and then we found it was successfully appealed."

Time limit

A government amendment to Monday's legislation will give people six months to comply with its new register to identify the ultimate foreign owners of British real estate. The opposition Labour Party is pushing for a 28-day notice period, arguing that leaving it too long gives people too much time to move their assets abroad.

"People will simply sell their homes and their assets if they think they're going to be seized," Labour leader Keir Starmer said on the BBC on Sunday, pushing for the 28-day period. "Make it a really effective sanction so that we can put maximum pressure on Russia."

Ministers are concerned about striking the right balance between targeting foreign criminals and trapping legitimate, law-abiding owners, according to a person familiar with the matter. Under the legislation, failure to meet the registration deadline is an offence that could see owners face imprisonment or a fine.

Over the weekend, Mr Johnson outlined a six-point plan for Ukraine, calling on other nations to assist in mobilising a humanitarian effort and help Ukraine defend itself.

He is due to meet the leaders of Canada and the Netherlands on Monday, and on Tuesday, will host the leaders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, countries facing a growing refugee crisis as people flee Ukraine.

