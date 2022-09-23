Britain lifts ban on shale gas fracking

LONDON - Britain on Thursday formally lifted a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that has been in place since 2019, saying strengthening the country's energy supply was an "absolute priority".

Energy prices have soared in Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Britain is subsidising bills for households and businesses at a predicted cost of more than £100 billion (S$160 billion).

Prime Minister Liz Truss said earlier this month that fracking - extracting shale gas from rocks by breaking them up - would be allowed where it was supported by communities.

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday that all sources of energy needed to be explored to increase domestic production, "so it's right that we've lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas".

Fracking, which has been opposed by environmental groups and some local communities, was banned after the industry regulator said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes it might trigger.

REUTERS