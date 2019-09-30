Britain knows the shape of its proposed Brexit deal: Minister Gove

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Britain's government knows the outline of what it sees as a possible deal to leave the European Union, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal Brexit, said on Sunday (Sept 29).

Speaking at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester, Gove said the government's proposals for an agreement would see a deal that would differ significantly from the one negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May.

He added that there was still time for a deal to be done with the EU, and that the government could sign off on such an agreement at a summit in Brussels on Oct 17-18. If not, the talks would go to the wire, he said.

Britain will need to take negotiations with the EU on Brexit up to the deadline to force the changes needed to a get deal that will pass through parliament trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday.

At the Conservative Party's annual conference, Truss told an event organised by the Times newspaper that she believed parliament would now pass a Brexit deal.

"The reason we didn't get further concessions in advance of March 29 is that we didn't get close enough to the deadline... Deadlines work and we need to take it to that deadline to make the changes we all need," Truss said.

"That is what we are doing."

Parliament rejected a deal negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May three times.