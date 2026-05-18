Straitstimes.com header logo

Britain jails driver for smuggling cocaine in shipment of Kim Kardashian underwear

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Polish driver was caught smuggling 90kg of cocaine in the lining of the doors of the lorry.

A Polish driver was caught smuggling 90kg of cocaine in the lining of the doors of the lorry.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

LONDON - A Polish driver was jailed for smuggling cocaine worth more than £7 million (S$12 million) hidden in a lorry transporting Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear, British police said on May 18.

He was caught smuggling 90kg of cocaine in the lining of the doors of the lorry, which was carrying 28 pallets of clothing belonging to Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison by a British court on May 18 following an NCA investigation.

Konkel was stopped by British border forces as the lorry arrived in eastern England from the Netherlands in September 2025.

“The truck had been specially adapted and a hide constructed in the skin of the rear trailer doors,” the NCA said in a statement.

“Organised crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this,” NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said.

“The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel they’ve lost an important enabler.” AFP

More on this topic
Sri Lanka detains 22 Buddhist monks for drug smuggling
Woman arrested at Haneda airport in record ‘zombie cigarette’ drug haul
See more on

Britain

Drug offences

Smuggling

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.