Britain jails driver for smuggling cocaine in shipment of Kim Kardashian underwear

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A Polish driver was caught smuggling 90kg of cocaine in the lining of the doors of the lorry.

LONDON - A Polish driver was jailed for smuggling cocaine worth more than £7 million (S$12 million) hidden in a lorry transporting Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear, British police said on May 18 .

He was caught smuggling 90kg of cocaine in the lining of the doors of the lorry, which was carrying 28 pallets of clothing belonging to Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison by a British court on May 18 following an NCA investigation.

Konkel was stopped by British border forces as the lorry arrived in eastern England from the Netherlands in September 2025.

“The truck had been specially adapted and a hide constructed in the skin of the rear trailer doors,” the NCA said in a statement.

“Organised crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this,” NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said.

“The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel they’ve lost an important enabler.” AFP