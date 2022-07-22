Britain is melting

Britain's chickens have come home to roast. A dependably temperate climate has this week given way to extreme heat. "HOTTER THAN THE SAHARA," bellowed the front page of the aptly titled tabloid The Sun on Monday.

Worryingly, it proved to be a rare instance of accuracy from the paper. By mid-afternoon that day, British meteorologists confirmed that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had all experienced the highest temperatures of the year so far. Wales went one scarier, breaking its record for the hottest day not once but twice.