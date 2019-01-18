Britain in Brexit deadlock as May reaches out to rivals

Britain was in a deadlock yesterday as it sought a new Brexit plan following the crushing defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union withdrawal deal.

A day after she survived a no-confidence vote triggered by Parliament's rejection of her Brexit deal, Mrs May yesterday asked party leaders to forget self-interest to find a solution.

But opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said yesterday that his party refused to talk unless Mrs May took a "no-deal" Brexit off the table, as he accused her of sending Britain towards a sudden exit on March 29 with no transition period.

Mrs May has refused to soften her Brexit position, fearing she would lose hardcore support from her Conservative party. Meanwhile, France yesterday stepped up contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit.

