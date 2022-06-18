Britain gives nod to US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder

LONDON • Britain yesterday approved a US government request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial over the publication of secret military files, prompting outrage from his supporters.

Home Secretary Priti Patel's ministry said Assange had 14 days to appeal against the decision, which comes after a British court issued a formal order clearing his removal in April.

Assange's supporters have held frequent rallies to protest against the planned deportation in what they claim is a defence of media freedom and free speech. His wife, Ms Stella Moris, has pleaded for his release from custody after they had two children in secret while he was holed up for years in Ecuador's London embassy.

WikiLeaks called Ms Patel's decision a "dark day for press freedom and for British democracy" and vowed to pursue the appeal to the High Court. It accused the US of having "plotted his assassination".

"Julian did nothing wrong. He has committed no crime and is not a criminal. He is a journalist and a publisher, and he is being punished for doing his job," the group said in a statement.

WikiLeaks said the case was "political", as Assange published evidence that the United States "committed war crimes and covered them up". The extradition was an attempt to "try to disappear him into the darkest recesses of their prison system for the rest of his life and to deter others from holding governments to account".

The head of Amnesty International said London's approval of the extradition "sends a chilling message" to journalists. "If the extradition proceeds, Amnesty International is extremely concerned that Assange faces a high risk of prolonged solitary confinement, which would violate the prohibition on torture and other ill treatment," said Ms Agnes Callamard.

A Home Office spokesman said there were no grounds for Ms Patel to block the extradition order, which was made on April 20, after a long-running legal saga up the hierarchy of UK courts.

"In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange," the spokesman said.

Assange is wanted to face trial for violating the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010, and could face up to 175 years in jail if found guilty, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate. He has been held on remand at a top-security prison in London since 2019 for jumping bail in a previous case accusing him of sexual assault in Sweden. That case was dropped but he was not released from prison.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE