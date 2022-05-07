Britain freezes assets of steel firm tied to owner of Chelsea football club

LONDON/WASHINGTON • The UK government said on Thursday that it had frozen the assets of Britain-based steel and mining firm Evraz as it is of strategic significance for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Evraz's main shareholder is Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is already under sanctions, and its main operations are in Russia. Adding the firm to its sanctions list, London noted that Evraz produces almost all of the railway tracks used in Russia and over a quarter of railway wheels.

"This is of vital significance as Russia uses rail to move key military supplies and troops to the front line in Ukraine," the British government said in a statement. It noted that Evraz's core operations are in Russia, where it is a major employer.

"These sanctions will further chip away at (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's financial reserves and siege economy, and support Ukraine's continued resistance," said the British government. It added that the asset freeze means no British citizen or company can do business with Evraz, and will further deter companies operating in strategic sectors in Russia.

Mr Abramovich, owner of Chelsea football club, was placed on Britain's sanctions list at the beginning of March, which led to the resignation of most of Evraz's board of directors. The firm said numerous times that with a 28.64 per cent stake, Mr Abramovich was a significant investor but did not control the company. It also objected to statements in the British government documents sanctioning Mr Abramovich that Evraz had possibly furnished steel to the Russian military that may have been used in the manufacture of tanks.

Separately, the authorities in Fiji have seized the US$300 million (S$415 million) yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov after the United States Justice Department requested the vessel be held for violating sanctions and for alleged ties to corruption.

The 106m-long "Amadea" was berthed in Lautoka on the west coast of Fiji in the South Pacific when the local authorities took control of it based on a US warrant and a Justice Department request.

"The Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of US law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering and conspiracy," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Kerimov is among a group of Russian oligarchs "who profit from the Russian government through corruption and its malign activity around the globe", the statement said. The US has imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs close to Mr Putin as part of sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE