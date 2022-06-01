Britain forgets inflation crisis to party for queen's jubilee

LONDON (AFP) - Putting aside a biting inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy's future, Britons are set to party this week to mark a record-breaking 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Platinum Jubilee offers a four-day respite from a surge in prices not seen since the 1970s, with accounts emerging daily of people struggling to put food on the table and clothe their children.

With two public holidays from Thursday (June 2) and then the weekend, pubs, restaurants and retailers are hoping for a timely sales boost, after a difficult period including the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the sun set to shine across the four days we're hoping to see pub gardens filled with people raising a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and showing their support for two great British institutions," the British Beer and Pub Association said.

There are thousands fewer pubs in Britain than when the queen ascended the throne amid gloomy post-war rationing in 1952.

And support for the monarchy itself is an open question once the increasingly frail, 96-year-old monarch departs the scene.

The coming change

With Prince Charles taking over more of his mother's duties for occasions of state, there is a sense that the first - and possibly the last - Platinum Jubilee in British history marks a turning of the page.

A poll for The Sun newspaper this week gave the queen a 91.7 per cent approval rating. But Charles commanded only 67.5 per cent, behind his son Prince William on 87.4 per cent.

Historian Anthony Seldon, addressing a discussion at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), said the monarchy's centuries-old power to adapt and survive should not be underestimated.

But he added: "And how traumatic it's going to be when it unravels, as well as it might in the next two, three, four years when the change comes."

Unlike the vocal Charles, the queen has rarely vented an opinion in public, and her sheer longevity means that she has been a fixture of the lives of nearly every Briton alive.

She has overcome numerous family traumas, including Charles' very public split from Princess Diana, and personal heartache when her consort Prince Philip died aged 99 last year, modernising the monarchy along the way.