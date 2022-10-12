Britain facing painful spending cuts to fix state finances: Study

LONDON - Britain faces "big and painful" cuts in public spending to fix state finances should it decide against more U-turns over recently unveiled tax cuts, a leading think-tank warned on Tuesday.

The verdict from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) came a day after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng brought forward a debt-cut plan and economic forecasts after the budget spooked markets.

Mr Kwarteng has already been forced to axe a tax cut for the richest earners, in the face of outrage as millions of Britons face a cost-of-living crisis with inflation at around 10 per cent.

The government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss sparked turmoil in September with a costly tax-cutting budget that triggered panic over ballooning state debt.

Her intention, to boost Britain's recession-threatened economy, had the opposite effect instead, crashing the pound and pushing up the government's repayments on borrowing.

"With a weaker economy, getting government finances on a sustainable path without cancelling tax cuts could force... big and painful spending cuts," the IFS said in its study.

Reducing debt "through spending cuts alone, without actually specifying which budgets would be cut, risks stretching credulity to breaking point", it added.

Mr Kwarteng needs fiscal tightening - spending cuts or tax hikes - totalling more than £60 billion (S$95.5 billion) just to stabilise debt levels by mid-2027, it added.

Even with faster-than-expected economic growth, Mr Kwarteng would need to find £40 billion, the IFS estimated. "Cuts on this scale would require some big choices," the research group noted.

Fears are mounting over a new wave of austerity - similar to that seen after the global financial crisis - that will slash spending on public health and education.

This has so far been dismissed by the Truss administration.

Britain's public borrowing is set to hit almost £200 billion in the current fiscal year that ends in April 2023 - its third biggest amount on record, the IFS said.

It has been higher only in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Britons are taking action to curtail their energy use this winter by buying blankets, warm clothing and energy-efficient appliances in response to soaring gas and electricity prices.

Consumers also cut back on big-ticket items such as computers, televisions and furniture in September. The latest sales survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows the overall value of sales rose 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, but that was due to a sharp increase in the price of goods.

The volume of sales continued to fall as households already struggling with near double-digit inflation braced themselves for a 27 per cent increase in the energy price cap on Oct 1.

Ms Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, on Tuesday said rising costs and wages are making it hard for retailers to reduce prices for embattled households.

"A difficult winter looms for both retailers and consumers," Ms Dickinson warned. "Costs are increasing throughout retailers' supply chain, the pound remains weak, interest rates are rising, and a tight labour market is pushing up the cost of hiring."

The cost of living crisis was also on display in a separate survey from Barclaycard, which showed spending rose at the slowest pace since the start of last year.

Britons are also turning down the heating. Keeping the thermostat a few degrees cooler than usual could reduce residential gas consumption by up to 23 per cent, a BloombergNEF forecast shows.

That would be enough to stave off forced rationing and carry households comfortably through the coldest of the last 30 winters, giving suppliers a bit of a cushion while seeking replacements for dwindling gas flows from Russia.

Regulator Ofgem has warned that the country faces a significant risk of gas shortages in coming months, and Britain's grid operator said there could be three-hour power cuts on cold, calm days.

AFP, BLOOMBERG