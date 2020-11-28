Britain faces hard winter with Covid-19, says PM Johnson

LONDON/BERLIN • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the country faced a hard winter, but that action taken to slow the spread of Covid-19 had prevented the National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed.

"We now have reason to hope that by spring, community testing and vaccines will combine to end this era of restrictions," Mr Johnson said at a news conference.

"But to get there, we must first navigate a hard winter, when the burden on our NHS and cold weather favour the virus."

In Europe, the ski season is a key part of the Christmas holidays, but with Covid-19 cases soaring, the idea of hitting the slopes is proving increasingly controversial this year.

Germany is seeking an European Union-wide ban on ski tourism over Christmas to halt coronavirus transmissions, but many countries, including neighbouring Austria, have voiced strong opposition.

For example, in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte earlier this week mooted the idea of coordinating with France and Germany for a "common European protocol" to halt ski tourism.

He told the talk show Otto e Mezzo: "It's not possible to allow holidays on the snow, we can't afford it."

No further details have so far emerged, and Mr Conte would also have to negotiate with Italy's powerful regional authorities before any ban could be implemented.

Ski resort operators are bitterly opposed, with some warning that following Germany's call would mean killing off their entire season.

In France, winter sport resorts are free to open over the Christmas vacation, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, but ski lifts will have to remain shut.

Mr Castex said mountain holidays are still on the cards but downhill skiing is effectively ruled out. "Naturally, everybody is free to travel to resorts to enjoy the clean air of our beautiful mountains and the shops which will be open, although bars and restaurants won't be," said Mr Castex.

"But all ski lifts and collective infrastructures will be closed to the public," he added.

Cross-country skiing, sledding and snowshoe hikes are among snow activities that do not usually require mechanical lifts.

The European Commission has suggested that it will leave the decision to individual governments.

"The first thing to know is that the decision on whether or not to allow skiing is, of course, a national competence. This is not European competence," said commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker.

"Obviously, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to gradual and science-based and effective lifting of the containment measures."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE