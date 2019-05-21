Britain extends e-gate entry to 11 countries, including S'pore

Singaporeans can now use automated e-passport gates at 15 airports across Britain, bypassing lengthy queues at border controls.

The service, previously offered only to British and EU nationals, was extended to Singapore passport holders yesterday, along with citizens of 10 other countries including Australia, Japan and the United States.

The move, first announced last December, came after Heathrow Airport called for the UK government to allow "low-risk" passengers to use e-gates, citing lengthy delays to clear immigration.

An additional 6.5 million passengers are expected to use an automated route into Britain annually as a result.

