Britain, EU pin outcome of Brexit deal on each other

LONDON • Britain and the European Union traded claims yesterday about who would be responsible for the failure of a new Brexit deal unveiled by London as the country faces a messy exit from the bloc at the end of this month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the bloc's failure to listen to his new proposal would result in it sharing the blame for what would most likely be a chaotic divorce.

Mr Johnson has until Oct 31 to try to muster support for a fresh approach, which focuses on complicated proposals for preserving a free-flowing border between British-run Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

But he is facing headwinds from Europe and his own Parliament. Failure to get the 27 EU leaders and UK lawmakers to back his plan will result in either a crash exit for Britain or a third Brexit delay.

Mr Johnson reaffirmed yesterday that he had no intention of seeking an extension despite Parliament's instruction to do so should he fail to secure a new agreement over the next two weeks.

"We have shown great flexibility without our European friends," Johnson told Parliament, one day after publishing the details of his long-awaited plan. "If our European neighbours choose not to show a corresponding willingness to reach a deal, then we shall have to leave on Oct 31 without an agreement - and we are ready to do so.

"But that outcome would be a failure of statecraft for which all parties will be held responsible."

However, European Commission spokesman Natasha Bertaud insisted it was up to Britain to come up with a plan that worked for everyone. "There are problematic points in the United Kingdom's proposal and further work is needed. But that work needs to be done by the United Kingdom and not the other way around," she told reporters in Brussels yesterday.

Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay has said all real negotiations had to start by this weekend to stand any chance of securing a deal before EU leaders meet in Brussels from Oct 17 to 18.

"We need to move forward at pace, intensively," he told BBC Radio. "All sides recognise that the alternative, no-deal, is disruptive."

Mr Johnson was reminded of the challenges ahead when the British opposition parties denounced his proposals.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called Mr Johnson's plan "not workable" and "reckless".

The pro-European Scottish National Party's parliamentary leader Ian Blackford called the proposals "half-baked".

"Secure an extension or resign," he demanded.

Businesses across Europe fear a "no-deal" Brexit could plug up long-established trade routes and unsettle financial markets for weeks and possibly months.

Mr Johnson appeared to have won vital backing from some Members of Parliament who had repeatedly rejected the deal his predecessor, Mrs Theresa May, struck with the EU in 2017.

These included at least four more moderate Labour members and some ardent eurosceptics among Mr Johnson's own Conservatives.

"It's got a very good chance of getting through," Mr Johnson's no-deal Brexit preparations point man Michael Gove told ITV television.

However, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned that the proposals "do not fully meet the agreed objectives" for keeping the frontier invisible - a key part of the 1998 Good Friday agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence between republicans and unionists.

Mr Johnson's strategy tackles the Irish border issue by taking Northern Ireland out of the EU Customs union but keeping it aligned with Ireland's rules and regulations for goods. This would effectively create two temporary economic borders - including one in the Irish Sea between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

One of the most contentious points of the deal gives the devolved Northern Ireland assembly the right to end its alignment with Ireland by 2025. A time-limited border solution has been a deal-breaker for Brussels in the past.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE