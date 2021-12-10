Britain, Denmark tighten virus measures as WHO urges action

LONDON • Britain and Denmark tightened their Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday as the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged governments to reassess their national responses and speed up vaccinations to tackle the Omicron variant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher measures in England, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes, to slow the spread of the new variant.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said yesterday that the move would likely allow the authorities to avoid imposing much tougher controls in the new year, adding that Omicron was spreading more swiftly than any other variant studied.

There could be one million infections across Britain by the end of the month if transmission continues at the current rate, the Health Secretary said, explaining that the government had acted to prevent the healthcare system from coming under unsustainable pressure.

The measures would buy time to give more people booster shots, which would increase protection against severe disease, even if Omicron might be able to partially evade vaccines, he added.

"I hope that most people will understand that by taking some decisive action now, we can potentially avoid action later," Mr Javid said.

There were 568 Omicron cases recorded as at Wednesday, but the true figure was "probably closer to 10,000", he added.

Over in Denmark, the government announced on Wednesday that it would close schools and curtail nightlife, and recommended that people work from home to stem surging Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the authorities would add "a few days" extra on either side of the Christmas school holidays, so that the holidays will now run from Dec 15 to Jan 5, instead of from Dec 17 to Jan 3.

"The plan is not to have a long closure," she said. "We know how important being in school is for the well-being of children."

Bars and restaurants are to close at midnight from today, and the sale of alcohol will be forbidden after that hour. People are also urged to work from home.

"I know that for many, it will be an unwelcome return to the home office... But right now, it's deemed necessary," Ms Frederiksen said.

Dr Henrik Ullum, head of the Danish authority for the control of infectious diseases, said the country's current Covid-19 situation was "extremely serious".

The advent of the new Omicron variant was "disagreeable... as it has spread across the world fast", he added.

Denmark on Wednesday recorded 6,629 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, at least 2,000 more than the worst daily caseload in the country in December last year.

It has counted 577 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, after first recording the strain on its soil on Nov 22.

Earlier on Wednesday, the WHO had called on governments to reassess their national responses to the pandemic, although it stressed that it was still too early to judge how well existing Covid-19 vaccines protect people against the Omicron variant.

The global spread of the strain suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now, before more Omicron patients are hospitalised, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing," Dr Tedros said. "Any complacency now will cost lives."

As the new variant appears to spread more easily, efforts must be redoubled to break chains of transmission, according to WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan.

The WHO noted early evidence from BioNTech and Pfizer of the effectiveness of their vaccine against Omicron. The German and American companies said on Wednesday that a three-shot course of their vaccine was able to neutralise the variant in a laboratory test, while two doses resulted in lower neutralising antibodies by a factor of 25.

Warning against jumping to conclusions from the test, however, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said it was too soon to say if the reduction in neutralising antibodies necessarily meant that the shot was less effective.

"What we need now is a coordinated research effort and not jumping to conclusions study by study," Dr Swaminathan said.

