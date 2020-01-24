Britain crosses Brexit finish line as Parliament passes withdrawal Bill

LONDON • After years of acrimonious debate, British lawmakers have finally approved the terms of their country's historic departure from the European Union - due in just about a week's time.

MPs in the Lower House of Commons had already backed the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which ratifies the divorce deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with Brussels last year.

But the unelected Upper House of Lords made some changes this week, including on the rights of EU citizens and child refugees after Brexit. In a series of votes on Wednesday, the Commons - where Mr Johnson's Conservatives have a large majority - rejected all five amendments and sent the Bill back to the Lords, who then reluctantly agreed to back down.

The only hurdle left to formal ratification now is royal assent by Queen Elizabeth II, paving the way for Britain to leave the EU on Jan 31.

The European Parliament still has to back the deal in a vote next week but its approval in London is a historic moment, as Britain edges closer to becoming the first country to leave the 28-member EU.

Mr Johnson said: "At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we've done it. Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future."

It is a huge personal achievement for him as his predecessor, Mrs Theresa May, had negotiated a Brexit deal with Brussels in 2018 but the Commons rejected it three times, forcing her to resign.

Mr Johnson then agreed to changes in the text with Brussels, only to be defeated again by MPs unable to agree on the timetable. He accused them of trying to frustrate the result of the landmark 2016 referendum vote for Brexit and forced a snap election last month which saw him returned to office on a thumping majority.

The Brexit deal protects the rights of EU citizens in Britain, makes special trading arrangements for the British province of Northern Ireland, and settles the United Kingdom's EU debts.

It also paves the way for a transition phase until Dec 31, in which UK-EU ties will remain largely the same while both sides try to reach agreement on a new trading and security partnership.

Mr Johnson is expected to set out details for a free trade agreement with Brussels along the lines of the EU's recent deal with Canada.

He also wants to both preserve free-flowing commerce between Britain and its largest trading partner across the Channel, and strike agreements with other countries such as the United States.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE