Britain closer to election after Brexit deal defeat

LONDON • Britain is edging closer to a general election after Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time, deepening the political crisis that has overtaken the country's messy divorce from the European Union.

Speaking after the result of the vote was announced last Friday afternoon, Mrs May gave a veiled warning that an election could be necessary to end the stalemate in the House of Commons, which has failed to back a Brexit plan. She has previously said an election is the last thing the country wants.

Her spokesman last Friday said a national vote is not in Britain's best interests. Privately, officials accept that an election could be necessary, even though Mrs May has no appetite for one.

BLOOMBERG

TOP OF THE NEWS