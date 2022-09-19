Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

LONDON - Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry.

At 6.30am (1.30pm in Singapore), an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall.

They, like many across the globe, including US President Joe Biden, paid tribute to the 96-year-old who spent seven decades on the British throne.

"You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years," Mr Biden said. "We all were."

Shortly before 11am, the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, including Mr Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, China's Vice-President Wang Qishan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Queen's great-grandchildren, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, the two eldest children of now heir to the throne Prince William, will also be attending.

"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," King Charles, Elizabeth's son and the new king, said in a statement. "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on Sept 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

'Invincible'

Such was her longevity and her inextricable link with Britain that even her own family found her passing a shock.

"We all thought she was invincible," Prince William told well-wishers.

The 40th sovereign in a line that traces its lineage back to 1066, Queen Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952, Britain's first post-imperial monarch. She oversaw her nation trying to carve out a new place in the world, and she was instrumental in the emergence of the Commonwealth of Nations, now a grouping comprising 56 countries.