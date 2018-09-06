Britain and French fishermen strike deal in ‘Scallop Wars’

French and British fishing boats collide during a scrap in the English Channel over scallop fishing rights.
French and British fishing boats collide during a scrap in the English Channel over scallop fishing rights.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
11 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain and France have agreed a deal over scallop fishing in the English Channel after fishermen from both countries became embroiled in a spat at sea last month, Britain's food and agriculture ministry said on Wednesday (Sept 5).

French fishermen had accused the British of unfairly catching scallops in the Baie de Seine during the summer, when French boats were banned from doing so because of French regulations aimed at protecting shellfish stocks.

"The UK and French fishing industries and governments held constructive talks today about scallop fishing in the eastern Channel including Baie de Seine," the governments of both countries said in a joint statement issued by Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

"An agreement on the principles of a deal has been reached."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!