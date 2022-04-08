Britain adds Putin's daughters to sanctions list

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain imposed sanctions on Vladimir Putin's daughters, following the same move by the US and tightening the squeeze on the Russian president following the invasion of Ukraine.

Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes, the Foreign Office said in an emailed statement on Friday (April 8).

The same restrictions were also imposed on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova. Lavrov, Putin and Lavrov's step-daughter, Polina Kovaleva, were already sanctioned.

Britain said Western sanctions had frozen about 275 billion pounds (S$489 billion) of foreign currency reserves, or 60 per cent of Russia's total.

Russia is heading for its deepest recession in more than three decades, with gross domestic output expected to fall this year by 8.5 per cent to 15 per cent, according to the statement.

"Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn't seen since the fall of the Soviet Union," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in the statement, adding that allies still need to do more.

"We are tightening the ratchet on Russia's war machine, cutting off Putin's sources of cash."