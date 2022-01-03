Britain acts to minimise impact of Omicron on workforce

LONDON • The British government has asked public sector managers to test their contingency plans against a worst-case scenario of 25 per cent staff absence as part of efforts to minimise disruption from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

With daily infection numbers at a record high and people who test positive required to self-isolate for at least seven days, the government expects businesses and public services to face disruption in the coming weeks, it said in a statement.

"So far, disruption caused by Omicron has been controlled in most parts of the public sector, but public sector leaders have been asked to test plans against worst-case scenarios of workforce absence of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 25 per cent," it said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked ministers to work closely with their respective sectors to develop robust contingency plans, said the Cabinet Office, which is coordinating the government's efforts.

Mitigation measures being considered include asking for volunteers such as retired teachers to go back to work.

"There is work ongoing to identify potential regulatory, policy or operational changes which could minimise or alleviate potential disruption," the Cabinet Office said.

The government is also developing contingency plans to help companies and supply chains avoid disruptions caused by rising staff absences, the Financial Times reported.

It has asked private businesses to test the plans against a worst-case scenario of as much as 25 per cent in workforce absences, according to the newspaper.

The daily number of new Covid-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 last Friday, far higher than during previous peaks. On Saturday, England reported a record-high daily total of 162,572 new cases of Covid-19, official data showed.

However, hospitalisations and deaths have remained at much lower levels than in previous waves.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG