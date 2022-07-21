PM race down to Sunak, Truss

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Mr Boris Johnson.

In a ballot of Tory MPs yesterday, Ms Truss won 113 votes to Ms Penny Mordaunt's 105 as the junior trade minister's early momentum stalled.

Mr Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Mr Johnson's demise, received 137 votes.

Mr Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting among Conservative lawmakers, but it is Ms Truss who seems to have gained the advantage so far among the 200,000 members of the governing party who will ultimately choose the winner.

The two finalists will now start weeks of hustings up and down the country before the party's members.

The new prime minister will be unveiled on Sept 5.