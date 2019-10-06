Brexit talks to resume after weekend hiatus

LONDON • European Union and British officials are to resume talks tomorrow on Britain's plans for a managed Brexit after a weekend hiatus during which London was under pressure to revise its proposals.

The European Commission is adamant that, as they stand, "the UK proposals do not provide a basis for concluding an agreement". That grates with Britain's government, which considers the proposals it submitted on Wednesday to be "a fair and reasonable compromise".

After hours-long talks in Brussels on Friday failed to move the dial, a British spokesman said: "We want a deal and talks continue on Monday on the basis of our offer."

Time is running short for the two sides to close the gap. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to take his country out of the EU at the end of this month.

An Oct 17-18 EU summit is to determine whether Britain is headed for a Brexit deal, no-deal, or an extension.

But European diplomats emphasise that London needs to offer revised, viable proposals within days and certainly before the end of this week, so any haggling and legalistic work is done before the summit.

One diplomat told Agence France-Presse: "We will evaluate next Friday whether it's been possible to bring the positions closer."

Although Mr Johnson has called his Brexit proposals a broad "landing zone", the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his team are unsure how far Britain will budge.

The EU refuses to characterise the talks held so far as negotiations, underlining a preference to stick with a Brexit withdrawal agreement that was struck with Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May, but rejected three times by British MPs.

The main sticking point is a "backstop" for Northern Ireland. That is meant to guarantee no border springs up between the British territory and EU member Ireland, threatening a hard-won peace accord, while also maintaining the integrity of the EU's single market.

Britain's current idea for an alternative to the backstop - which would see all of Britain, or at least Northern Ireland, remaining in the EU's customs union - is for untried technology to remove the need for most but not all border checks, and for EU standards on goods to continue to apply in Northern Ireland to facilitate trade.

The border plan is not acceptable to the EU. It sees the potential for rampant smuggling, especially as Mr Johnson intends for the rest of Britain to diverge from EU labour, environmental and tax norms to aim for a "regulation-lite" economy on Europe's doorstep.

Nor does the EU agree with a proposal that Northern Ireland's assembly be given a right to effectively veto the post-Brexit customs arrangement.

If either of those two proposals are red lines for Mr Johnson, it is hard to see the EU moving talks into the negotiation phase.

