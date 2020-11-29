Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down

LONDON • European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier resumed make-or-break Brexit talks with his British counterpart David Frost in London yesterday with the clock ticking for a deal on future trading arrangements.

It is the first time they have met face-to-face since Mr Barnier went into self-isolation after a member of his team caught the coronavirus.

A failure to reach an agreement would see Britain and the EU trading on World Trade Organisation terms, with tariffs immediately imposed on goods travelling to and from the continent.

Britain has been largely trading on the same terms with the EU since it officially left the bloc in January as part of a transition deal that expires at the end of the year.

As it stands, it will leave Europe's trade and Customs area in five weeks' time, with talks on a follow-on agreement stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules. Each side says the onus is on the other to make a decisive move if a deal is to be reached.

"We are not far from the take-it-or-leave-it moment," Mr Barnier later told ambassadors from member states, according to a European source with knowledge of the closed-door meeting.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there are "substantial and important differences to be bridged".

"The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU. There's a deal there to be done if they want to," he said in a pooled television interview on Friday.

Mr Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said he could support a Brexit deal if last-minute negotiations succeed in the next few days, The Guardian newspaper reported.

An accord could yet be reached as soon as this week, according to three EU officials - but they cautioned that the bloc is still to be fully convinced that Mr Johnson is ready to sign on to any agreement.

In a private meeting with EU diplomats on Friday, Mr Barnier complained that Britain's insistence on annual negotiations over fishing quotas - something the EU rejects - was down to the government in London seeing the issue as a matter of sovereignty. The point was later underscored by Mr Frost.

"It is late, but a deal is still possible, and I will continue to talk until it's clear that it isn't," Mr Frost tweeted. "But for a deal to be possible, it must fully respect UK sovereignty. That is not just a word - it has practical consequences."

Mr Barnier told the diplomats he is not particularly optimistic about securing a deal - but he will continue to try for a few more days, according to officials with knowledge of the discussions.

Unless Britain takes the necessary decisions quickly, he warned, reaching an accord will be all but impossible, one EU diplomat briefed on the meeting said.

Concern over a no-deal scenario is particularly acute on the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, where the sudden imposition of a hard border threatens the delicate peace secured by the 1999 Good Friday Agreement.

On the issue of fishing, Ireland's RTE reported that Mr Barnier will make a new offer, accepting a 15 per cent to 18 per cent cut in the EU's share of the catch in British waters. But officials on both sides said this figure had been discussed more than a month ago and Britain had already rejected it.

Britain is still seeking a "significant" increase in the amount of fish it is allowed to catch in its domestic waters.

Under EU rules, the UK is allocated less than a third of the quota. One EU official suggested that Britain wants to increase that to 80 per cent - a suggestion people close to the negotiations said was way off the mark.

With the outcome of the talks still uncertain, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said she had "never been more certain" of achieving independence.

The leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) told supporters at the party's virtual conference: "Independence is in clear sight - and with unity of purpose, humility and hard work I have never been so certain that we will deliver it."

The SNP has argued for a second referendum on Scottish independence since its overwhelming victory among Scottish seats in the 2019 British election.

