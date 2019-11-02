Brexit Party leader warns it'll fight all seats in British polls

LONDON • Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday that his Brexit Party would contest every seat in the Dec 12 election unless he ditched his EU divorce deal and agreed to an electoral alliance of Brexit-supporting parties.

The first Christmas election in Britain since 1923 is highly unpredictable, so an electoral alliance on either side of the Brexit schism could be a game changer after four years of political crisis that has shocked both allies and investors.

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said a vote for Mr Farage would give opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn the keys to Downing Street and could end the entire divorce.

"A vote for Farage risks letting Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street via the back door - and the country spending next year having two referendums on Brexit and Scottish independence," he said.

"It will not get Brexit done - and it will create another gridlocked Parliament that doesn't work."

Mr Farage also urged Mr Johnson to heed US President Donald Trump's advice to join forces with the Brexit Party. Mr Trump had used a lengthy appearance on Mr Farage's radio phone-in show on Thursday to share his opinion on Britain's snap poll just as campaigning got under way.

Mr Trump urged Mr Johnson and Mr Farage to "get together" in the election campaign and forge "an unstoppable force", and warned that Mr Corbyn would be "so bad for your country". He also cautioned that Mr Johnson's divorce deal with the European Union meant that "under certain aspects... you can't trade" with the United States.

Mr Johnson has publicly resisted the idea of forming an official union with Mr Farage whose Brexit Party is struggling in the polls.

Mr Farage said an alliance could usher in a majority for Brexit-supporting parties. "No one party owns the Brexit vote, that even includes the Brexit Party. This is something that crosses all traditional loyalties... and it's why the only way to get Brexit done is to form a 'Leave' alliance and to win this election with a big stonking majority."

Mr Trump urged Mr Johnson and Mr Farage to "get together" in the election campaign and forge "an unstoppable force", and warned that opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be "so bad for your country".

The eurosceptic is considered a polarising figure who might push away the Conservatives' more moderate supporters.

"Without wanting to hurt Boris Johnson, he (Mr Trump) told the truth about this shocking, awful EU treaty," Mr Farage told LBC radio.

"It's doubtful that even by 2023, we would even be in a position to have a trade deal with the USA," he added. "If that applies to America, that applies to Japan, it applies to India, it applies to Australia."

Mr Corbyn had tweeted on Thursday that Mr Trump was "trying to interfere in Britain's election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected".

Reacting to Mr Trump's criticism of the deal, Downing Street said Mr Johnson's reworked withdrawal agreement allowed Britain to strike its "own free trade deals around the world from which the United Kingdom will benefit".

Mr Johnson might need to secure a majority of the seats in the Lower House of Commons to stay in power and avoid the feat of becoming one of Britain's shortest-serving prime ministers. His minority government's old alliance with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is in disarray because of disagreement over Mr Johnson's new Brexit deal.

"We are not negotiating with the Brexit Party," a Downing Street source told The Sun newspaper. "We do not do electoral pacts."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE