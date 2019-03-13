News Analysis: Brexit deal is dead and Britain faces disarray

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered another stinging defeat after parliament in London overwhelmingly rejected a deal designed to allow for Britain’s orderly departure from the European Union.

With barely two weeks remaining before Brexit – as the process of Britain’s separation from the EU is popularly known – Mrs May’s appeal to have the EU arrangement ratified by parliament was voted down by a crushing majority of 149 in the 650-strong House of Commons.

The Prime Minister, who told lawmakers that she was “profoundly disappointed” with the outcome, admitted that the only choices now facing Britain are either to leave the European Union with no deal whatsoever, or ask other EU member-states to agree to a postponement of Britain’s departure date, so that further negotiations can continue.

But although both these options will be put to successive parliamentary votes over the next two days, they are only likely to intensify Britain’s current political disarray.

Theresa May’s negotiated Brexit deal was already rejected in January by an even greater majority of 230 MPs, the highest in Britain’s parliamentary history, largely over the so-called “Irish backstop”, a provision which gives the Republic of Ireland - the United Kingdom’s only land-based neighbour - the right to veto any future trade arrangement between the EU and Britain unless the British can guarantee that their border with Ireland remains open.

British lawmakers suspect that this is a European ruse intended to ensure that Britain will have to remain part of the EU common market even after they leave the EU. Critics also resent the open-ended nature of Ireland’s influence over Britain’s future trade arrangements.

Prime Minister May tried to amend the terms of the Irish backstop in order to get the deal through parliament, and in the early hours of Tuesday (March 12) negotiated a compromise with Mr Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, the EU’s executive body.

Under the terms of the compromise, the UK and Ireland were expected to make use of an arbitration tribunal to resolve future disputes between them. The tribunal has the powers to free Britain of obligations to Ireland if it ruled at any future date that the Irish behaved “unreasonably” in the trade talks between the British and the EU.

The concession was touted by Mrs May as a major improvement on the initial deal, since it appeared to remove the danger of Ireland holding Britain to ransom. With her voice cracked and fading after marathon discussions, the British premier pleaded with the House of Commons “to come together, back this motion and get the deal done”.

But as Mr Geoffrey Cox, the British government’s own Attorney-General, admitted during yesterday’s debate, the notion of what may constitute “unreasonable” behaviour by the Irish government which could free Britain from its obligations remained nebulous and it was only up to the tribunal which has yet to be constituted to decide.

So, while the concession which Mrs May negotiated was assessed to have reduced the risk of the UK being trapped indefinitely in EU common market, Britain’s Attorney-General admitted that it did not eliminate that danger. And that was sufficient for a majority of MPs to reject the EU deal altogether.

The deal is now dead, and won’t be revived. But that only complicates Britain’s future options.

Related Story UK Parliament rejects British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked parliament to vote later on Wednesday on the option of Britain leaving the EU with no deal whatsoever. But she knows that, given the enormous damage which such a chaotic departure from the EU risks inflicting on the British economy, MPs are very likely to reject the option of a no-deal departure from Europe.

So the only realistic alternative now is for the Brits to ask for an extension of negotiations with the EU by postponing the deadline of March 29 2019, when, under current treaty arrangements, Britain automatically stops being an EU member-state.

MPs may like this alternative, and other EU governments – which have to agree to this request unanimously - have indicated that they would consider such an extension as justified.

Yet as Prime Minister May pointed out to her lawmakers, “voting against leaving without a deal, and for an extension, does not solve the problems we face. The EU will want to know what use we want to make of that extension”.

Nobody in Britain seems to have the answer to this question.