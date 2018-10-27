Brand new luxury cars heavily damaged after transporter hits bridge in Scotland

At least two brand new luxury cars, including a Range Rover, were left wrecked after a vehicle transporter hit a railway bridge in Perth, Scotland, on Thursday (Oct 25).

The transporter was carrying seven premium cars. Besides Range Rovers, there were also Jaguar sports utility vehicles.

One Range Rover had its roof torn off, reported local Dundee newspaper Evening Telegraph.

Taxi driver Charlie Stevenson, 55, told the newspaper that the crash "sounded like an explosion".

The incident happened at about 8am and caused major disruption to rush-hour traffic.

The police directed traffic while rail engineers checked the damage on the bridge, which was later given the all-clear for rail traffic.

No one was injured in the accident, reported the Evening Telegraph. The operator of the transporter, vehicle haulage firm Carlson, said it was investigating the incident.