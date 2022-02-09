Bosses are giving up on the 5-day office week

LONDON • With pandemic restrictions in Britain largely gone, offices are getting busier. Yet vast numbers of desks remain empty.

Even with Covid-19 case numbers flat or falling in Britain, the United States and much of Europe, many employees are still actively choosing to work from home for at least part of the week. It is increasingly hard for managers to claim that their offices will simply fill up when the virus abates.

Companies large and small are adopting hybrid work patterns unrecognisable from pre-pandemic routines - all but killing off the five-day-a-week commute. Few predicted such a seismic shift, even when the pandemic began.

"Everybody really did have an expectation that it would all go back to normal. I think now there is a dawning realisation that it isn't," said Ms Julia Hobsbawm, author of The Nowhere Office: Reinventing Work And The Workplace Of The Future.

Firms or managers toying with a full-time return face an uncomfortable reality, experts say. Without significant pay incentives that only the richest firms can offer, employees are increasingly likely to look elsewhere. For everyone else, wholesale changes to workplace culture are needed to retain and attract the best.

Almost a year after Goldman Sachs chief executive officer David Solomon famously called working from home "an aberration", the bank he leads is sticking to its guns. Goldman's expectation is that staff will work from the office, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named.

Policies at other banks are more nuanced. JPMorgan Chase expects Britain-based staff back in the office for some days a week. Citigroup has similar plans. Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC Holdings are embracing hybrid working arrangements, without mandating in-office requirements. NatWest Group expects 87 per cent of staff to split their work between home and office in the long term.

More than two-thirds of people (68 per cent) now prefer a hybrid working model, according to Future Forum's latest quarterly survey of almost 11,000 knowledge workers in Australia, France, Germany, Britain and the US. Just 30 per cent of those surveyed currently work from the office every day. Also, 95 per cent want flexibility over times when they work.

Goldman's Mr Solomon remains bullish on getting staff back to work. The bank has given no details on what level of remote work is permitted, if any, pointing only to comments he made on an earnings call last year.

"Let me be clear. Achieving the objective of bringing our colleagues back to the office is not inconsistent with the desire to provide our people with the flexibility they need to manage their personal and professional lives, which is the way we have always run this firm," Mr Solomon said on the April 2021 call.

Most companies will struggle with this kind of approach, said Ms Claire McCartney, senior policy adviser at Britain's Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. "If organisations force people into the office without a clear rationale, it's going to impact motivation, and it will eventually lead to people leaving," she said.

Finance is one industry that may try, and partially succeed, in mandating a significant return to the office, said Ms Hobsbawm. Elsewhere, though, she believes that Britain and the US are undergoing a "great re-evaluation", a profound cultural shift around attitudes to work. "There is no wholesale return to the office that will stick."