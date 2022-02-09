Bosses are giving up on the 5-day office week

LONDON • With pandemic restrictions in Britain largely gone, offices are getting busier. Yet vast numbers of desks remain empty.
Even with Covid-19 case numbers flat or falling in Britain, the United States and much of Europe, many employees are still actively choosing to work from home for at least part of the week. It is increasingly hard for managers to claim that their offices will simply fill up when the virus abates.
Companies large and small are adopting hybrid work patterns unrecognisable from pre-pandemic routines - all but killing off the five-day-a-week commute. Few predicted such a seismic shift, even when the pandemic began.
"Everybody really did have an expectation that it would all go back to normal. I think now there is a dawning realisation that it isn't," said Ms Julia Hobsbawm, author of The Nowhere Office: Reinventing Work And The Workplace Of The Future.
Firms or managers toying with a full-time return face an uncomfortable reality, experts say. Without significant pay incentives that only the richest firms can offer, employees are increasingly likely to look elsewhere. For everyone else, wholesale changes to workplace culture are needed to retain and attract the best.
Almost a year after Goldman Sachs chief executive officer David Solomon famously called working from home "an aberration", the bank he leads is sticking to its guns. Goldman's expectation is that staff will work from the office, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named.
Policies at other banks are more nuanced. JPMorgan Chase expects Britain-based staff back in the office for some days a week. Citigroup has similar plans. Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC Holdings are embracing hybrid working arrangements, without mandating in-office requirements. NatWest Group expects 87 per cent of staff to split their work between home and office in the long term.
More than two-thirds of people (68 per cent) now prefer a hybrid working model, according to Future Forum's latest quarterly survey of almost 11,000 knowledge workers in Australia, France, Germany, Britain and the US. Just 30 per cent of those surveyed currently work from the office every day. Also, 95 per cent want flexibility over times when they work.
Goldman's Mr Solomon remains bullish on getting staff back to work. The bank has given no details on what level of remote work is permitted, if any, pointing only to comments he made on an earnings call last year.
"Let me be clear. Achieving the objective of bringing our colleagues back to the office is not inconsistent with the desire to provide our people with the flexibility they need to manage their personal and professional lives, which is the way we have always run this firm," Mr Solomon said on the April 2021 call.
Most companies will struggle with this kind of approach, said Ms Claire McCartney, senior policy adviser at Britain's Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. "If organisations force people into the office without a clear rationale, it's going to impact motivation, and it will eventually lead to people leaving," she said.
Finance is one industry that may try, and partially succeed, in mandating a significant return to the office, said Ms Hobsbawm. Elsewhere, though, she believes that Britain and the US are undergoing a "great re-evaluation", a profound cultural shift around attitudes to work. "There is no wholesale return to the office that will stick."
In London, the rate at which staff are returning to their desks is accelerating, but Underground Tube journeys in the city stood at just 58 per cent of 2019 levels, according to government figures released last week. Bloomberg's Pret Index shows that while transactions are rising faster in London's financial districts than any part of Britain, they have reached only 68 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
Some firms are seizing the hybrid moment to reinvent how they work. In Germany, Volkswagen, one of the country's largest employers, plans "maximum flexibility" post-pandemic, alongside training for executives and managers.
Healthcare provider Bupa is also focusing on managers. It wants fewer long meetings and encourages short, frequent check-ins with employees. Managers are trained on how to set clear goals and then measure performance, a move Bupa feels will only benefit its 84,000-strong workforce.
Others, especially those with a high proportion of younger staff, are trying to tread a Gen-Z version of the same high wire that Goldman is already balancing on.
British online retailer Asos, known for its fast fashion, wants its 3,800 predominantly young staff "in more than you're out". Many employees "missed the buzz of our offices", it said, adding that "meaningful office connectivity" delivers the best results, while stressing that its policy is not "one-size-fits-all".
Its approach mixes a commitment to flexibility with a reminder that business priorities matter, epitomising the dilemma many firms face. Younger workers, in particular, are increasingly seeking out employers that they perceive show purpose and integrity.
"Especially when it comes to professional, highly skilled jobs, it's a workers' market. They are dictating the terms," said Ms Mary Asante, director of HR Independents, an organisation that supports human resources professionals.
Offices are changing, moving beyond ping-pong tables and free food. Citigroup is spending more than £100 million (S$182 million) revamping its Canary Wharf skyscraper, focusing on energy efficiency and shared workspaces, complete with health gardens. Citi wants staff to learn, coach, innovate and problem-solve together. That is a modern approach, though Mr James Bardrick, Citi's country officer for Britain, draws a parallel with a different time. "I learnt most of what I did when I started 35 years ago by watching and listening to more experienced people around me, whether I was taking notes or making tea," he said.
Companies like Citi, which place a premium on office life, are facing a test: Can they roll out hybrid work policies that are flexible enough to keep staff happy and get their people back on-site?
Some are going further than redesigning buildings. Fintech companies such as Revolut and Eigen Technologies are committed to letting staff work full-time from anywhere. The move "was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make", Eigen co-founder and CEO Lewis Liu said in an interview. "One of (the) things you lose when you go fully remote is one of the purposes of why you work."
To ensure staff remain engaged, Eigen encourages them to attend cheese-and-wine events in the office and holds off-site planning sessions at places like luxury hotels.
The scale of change will cause casualties. Centuries-old insurance market Lloyd's of London is reviewing its real estate needs, fuelling speculation it could leave its iconic London headquarters. Lord Mayor of London Vincent Keaveny, a partner at law firm DLA Piper, fears for the financial district's cafes, restaurant, dentists, doctors, and gyms.
"We need people back to support those businesses," he said.
"The structure of the working days has got to be established, but it will be place by place," said Ms Hobsbawm, whose "nowhere office" theory challenges the always-on, always-in culture that dominated the knowledge economy for years before the pandemic struck.
"I absolutely have sympathy with Goldman and any organisation trying to balance what it needs to do on a daily basis," she said. "But what I would say to all the business leaders and policymakers is: 'Please, take a look around you. Please read the room'."
