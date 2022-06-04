Bosphorus sea trade unaffected by Ukraine war, sanctions

ISTANBUL (AFP) - At the gates of the Black Sea, trade is in full swing as freighters and oil tankers sail from the heart of Istanbul to Russian and Ukrainian ports.

Just after the Russian offensive in Ukraine on Feb 24 and the first Western sanctions, the largest vessels of international companies plying on these waters were replaced by smaller ships. The total number of ships on the route remains around the pre-war level of 40,000, according to experts.

"Russia shamelessly steals Ukrainian grain and sends it overseas from Crimea, including to Turkey," said Mr Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara.

"In May alone, we counted at least 10 passages, including two round trips from three vessels flying the Russian flag… Not to mention those that we would have collectively missed," he said.

From his terrace overlooking the Bosphorus, Mr Yoruk Isik has been a passionate observer of ship movements on this key waterway between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean for a decade now.

While swiftly condemning the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Turkey positioned itself as a neutral mediator and refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow. Although Ankara has banned the passage of military vessels through its straits of the Dardanelles and Bosphorus since late February under the Montreux Treaty of 1936, it is not legally entitled to intercept commercial ships or to search them, a diplomatic source said in Ankara.

"We don't follow the ships on their way out of the Straits. We monitor them 10km before they enter and 10km after they leave," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Ms Elizabete Aunina, a researcher at Amsterdam University, said: "If we look at the vague words of the Montreux treaty it leaves a lot up for interpretation. It did not foresee that merchant vessels could be carrying stolen goods… Turkey has before shown a certain commitment to stick to the very basic interpretation of the Convention as a way to also protect itself from entering deeper into the conflict".

The European Union imposed an embargo on Russian imports, but tankers flying the Greek or Maltese flags are seen sailing through the Bosphorus up to the Black Sea to the Russian ports.

Thanks to real-time tracking applications, a strong network of observers, Russian and Ukrainian activists and satellite images, no vessel escapes Mr Isik's radar.

"We can see from end to end, where the ship is getting loaded by the ship," he said.

Some freighters loaded the wheat in Ukrainian ports under Russian blockade such as Odessa, Chornomorsk or Mariupol, he said.

The destination? Syria - where Russia retains an operational base - and then Lebanon or Egypt.